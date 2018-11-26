Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

