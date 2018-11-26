Griffon Co. (GFF) Chairman Ronald J. Kramer Purchases 10,000 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Chairman Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,295,933 shares in the company, valued at $28,217,016.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Griffon stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,587. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $540.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $545.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,076,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 317.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

