Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGAL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 26,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

