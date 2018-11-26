Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,080. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

