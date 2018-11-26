Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.73

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 55182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark L. Schiller purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $194,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

