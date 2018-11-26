HalalChain (HLC) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, HalalChain has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. HalalChain has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $67,139.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HalalChain token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.03127730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00130070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00188649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.08527265 BTC.

About HalalChain

HalalChain launched on September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain. The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com.

Buying and Selling HalalChain

HalalChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HalalChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HalalChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

