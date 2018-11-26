Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,004 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,768,000 after buying an additional 409,870 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 241,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/halliburton-hal-holdings-boosted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.