Hannover Re (HNR1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Re (FRA: HNR1):

11/20/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €105.20 ($122.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/16/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Hannover Re was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €122.90 ($142.91) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

