Harbor Spring Capital LLC Has $25.91 Million Stake in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises about 2.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of TriNet Group worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,531.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 7,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $321,329.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $50,455.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,793.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,493 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

