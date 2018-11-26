Haydale Graphene Industries (HAYD) Trading Up 35.8%

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) were up 35.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 585,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,772% from the average daily volume of 31,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

In other Haydale Graphene Industries news, insider Raymond (Ray) John Gibbs sold 38,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £15,675.53 ($20,482.86).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers graphene based inks and coatings, such as barrier films and coatings; sensors and biosensors for medical applications; thermal coatings; heat dissipation; and coatings for EMI shielding or electrostatic discharge.

