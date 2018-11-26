HC Wainwright Trims Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Target Price to $22.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTK. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.55% and a negative net margin of 2,155.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Loh sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $46,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $160,193.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 257,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

