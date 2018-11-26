HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after buying an additional 5,419,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,925,000 after buying an additional 876,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,289,000 after buying an additional 714,331 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,133,000 after buying an additional 457,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after buying an additional 439,826 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $136.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

