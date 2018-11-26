Head to Head Analysis: Pan American Silver (PAAS) versus Pershing Gold (PGLC)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Pershing Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 1 3 3 0 2.29 Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $18.39, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. Pershing Gold has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 266.16%. Given Pershing Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Pershing Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 14.75% 5.15% 4.02% Pershing Gold N/A -43.40% -40.39%

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Pershing Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million 2.42 $120.99 million $0.51 25.31 Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -1.98

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Pershing Gold. Pershing Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pershing Gold does not pay a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Pershing Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

