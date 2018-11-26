Head to Head Analysis: QEP Resources (QEP) versus CNX Resources (CNX)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

QEP Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources -11.89% 7.86% 3.78% CNX Resources 54.81% 3.73% 2.26%

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. QEP Resources does not pay a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.62 billion 1.28 $269.30 million $0.77 11.39 CNX Resources $1.46 billion 1.93 $380.74 million ($0.16) -86.34

CNX Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QEP Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QEP Resources and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 0 8 6 0 2.43 CNX Resources 2 2 4 0 2.25

QEP Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.11%. Given QEP Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 684.7 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

