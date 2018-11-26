Head-To-Head Survey: AmBase (ABCP) versus IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AmBase alerts:

This table compares AmBase and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05% IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 400.39% 55.32% 32.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmBase and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 3.61 $774.62 million $20.83 1.01

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Volatility & Risk

AmBase has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AmBase and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 0 1 1 0 2.50

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.14%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than AmBase.

Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AmBase does not pay a dividend. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats AmBase on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.