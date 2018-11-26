Head-To-Head Survey: Express (EXPR) and Almost Never Films (HLWD)

Express (NYSE:EXPR) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Express and Almost Never Films, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 4 0 0 2.00 Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Express is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Express and Almost Never Films’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $2.14 billion 0.27 $19.36 million $0.36 21.64 Almost Never Films $10,000.00 549.10 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Express has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Profitability

This table compares Express and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express 1.78% 5.64% 3.05% Almost Never Films N/A -148.19% -16.95%

Volatility and Risk

Express has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Express beats Almost Never Films on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.