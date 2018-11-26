Head to Head Survey: Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) & Constellation Brands (STZ)

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Constellation Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) $13.35 million 1.09 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 4.39 $2.32 billion $8.72 22.11

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Volatility and Risk

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands 2 5 17 0 2.63

Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $247.29, suggesting a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) -16.59% -339.92% -42.47% Constellation Brands 38.18% 18.63% 8.09%

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) does not pay a dividend. Constellation Brands pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Mount Veeder, The Dreaming Tree, Franciscan Estate, Nobilo, The Prisoner, Kim Crawford, Ravage, The Velvet Devil, Kung Fu Girl, Mark West, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, and Simi brands, as well as Schrader Cellars and Charles Smith brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, SVEDKA Vodka, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

