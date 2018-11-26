HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

HENKY opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

