Hexindai (HX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 3rd.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter. Hexindai had a return on equity of 60.43% and a net margin of 59.99%.

Shares of Hexindai stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Hexindai has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.52.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

