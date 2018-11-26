HiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $684,838.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $684,838.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

