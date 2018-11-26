Himax Technologies (HIMX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.27.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

