Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Histogenics during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

HSGX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,815. Histogenics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

