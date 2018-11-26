HMI Capital LLC Has $86.52 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

HMI Capital LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 11.1% of HMI Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HMI Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $86,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $132.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93, a PEG ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

