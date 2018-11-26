HMI Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

HMI Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,726 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tableau Software accounts for 18.1% of HMI Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HMI Capital LLC owned 1.53% of Tableau Software worth $141,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,696,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 10,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,154,510.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,322 shares in the company, valued at $28,754,580.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,273 shares of company stock valued at $127,554,464. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

DATA opened at $108.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DATA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/hmi-capital-llc-sells-30000-shares-of-tableau-software-inc-data.html.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.