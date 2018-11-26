Hochtief Ag (HOT) Receives €157.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €157.79 ($183.48).

HOT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a €173.00 ($201.16) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cfra set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of FRA HOT traded up €2.30 ($2.67) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €124.50 ($144.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares. Hochtief has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

