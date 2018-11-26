Holderness Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ CY opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

