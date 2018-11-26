Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

