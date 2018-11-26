Humana Inc (HUM) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,328 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Humana worth $216,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Humana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in Humana by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Argus upped their target price on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $305.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $237.20 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

