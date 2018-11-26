Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 531.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $305.92 on Monday. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $237.20 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. MED boosted their price target on Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

