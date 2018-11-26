Hybrid Block Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,925.00 (HYB)

Hybrid Block (CURRENCY:HYB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Hybrid Block has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of Hybrid Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hybrid Block token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hybrid Block has traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.02557847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00128109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00188920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.08198412 BTC.

Hybrid Block’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hybrid Block’s official Twitter account is @HybridBlockHQ. The official website for Hybrid Block is hybridblock.io.

Hybrid Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hybrid Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hybrid Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hybrid Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

