i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IIIV opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

WARNING: “i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/i3-verticals-iiiv-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.