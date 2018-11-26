ICICI Bank (IBN) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICICI Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of IBN opened at $9.83 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 45.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,026,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 18,481,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,441,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 21.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,616,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,359 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

