Icon Plc (ICLR) Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.46% of Icon worth $121,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Icon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,561,000 after buying an additional 121,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 70,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

