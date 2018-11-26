IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 182,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,407. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.91%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

