IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3,780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,032 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 65.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 966.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

INFO opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/ihs-markit-ltd-info-shares-bought-by-parkwood-llc.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.