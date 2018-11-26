IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Sold by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 4.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $42,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3,780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,032 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 65.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 966.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $49.83 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

