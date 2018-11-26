IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Increased by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,793,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 3.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,014,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,537,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,748,000 after acquiring an additional 372,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,760,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,094,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,250,000 after acquiring an additional 115,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $49.83 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

