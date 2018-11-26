II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Receives $50.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $236,817.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,019 shares of company stock worth $1,880,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 739,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.63. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.