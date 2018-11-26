IMI PLC/S (IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IMI PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

IMIAY opened at $31.48 on Monday. IMI PLC/S has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

About IMI PLC/S

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.