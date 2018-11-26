Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in BP plc (BP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BP were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of BP by 25.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $15,972,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 42.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,577,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,387,000 after purchasing an additional 270,289 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Santander raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NYSE:BP opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 129.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/independent-advisor-alliance-boosts-stake-in-bp-plc-bp.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.