Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 246,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.69 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

