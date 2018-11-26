Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $121,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of IR stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

