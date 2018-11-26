Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) COO Timothy Carney purchased 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,185.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLDB opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) COO Purchases $10,185.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/insider-buying-cortland-bancorp-inc-cldb-coo-purchases-10185-00-in-stock.html.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.