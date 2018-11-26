DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$45,500.00.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Cooper purchased 6,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$186,200.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 575,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,029,200.00.

DRM stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Director Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/insider-buying-dream-unlimited-corp-drm-director-buys-6500-shares-of-stock.html.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.