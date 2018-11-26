Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 406 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 654 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £2,655.24 ($3,469.54).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

On Monday, October 22nd, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 353 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 754 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £2,661.62 ($3,477.88).

On Monday, September 24th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 291 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 913 ($11.93) per share, with a total value of £2,656.83 ($3,471.62).

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.79) on Monday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.19 ($0.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Insider Acquires 406 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/insider-buying-oxford-biomedica-plc-oxb-insider-acquires-406-shares-of-stock.html.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.