Insider Buying: The GEO Group Inc (GEO) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,077,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. 603,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,088. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

