Insider Buying: US Concrete Inc (USCR) Director Buys $176,250.00 in Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Robert Martin Rayner acquired 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,237. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

US Concrete stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $630.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USCR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

