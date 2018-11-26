Insider Selling: QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) EVP Sells 6,297 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.73. 10,373,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,064. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 195.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

