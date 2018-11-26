Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) General Counsel Sells 381 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $47,739.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.38 on Monday, reaching $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

