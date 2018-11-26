Intercede Group (IGP) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Intercede Group (LON:IGP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday.

IGP opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Monday. Intercede Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.65 ($0.86).

In other news, insider Richard Arthur Parris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £10,250 ($13,393.44).

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

